UAE: Talabat increases IPO size to 20% due to strong investor demand

Food delivery company Talabat has increased its initial public offering (IPO) size from 15 to 20 per cent of its total issued share capital due to strong investor demand, it was announced on Wednesday.

The IPO increase follows significant international and regional investor demand in the second tranche, including a number of sizeable anchor orders from global long-only and technology sector investors.

Based on the unchanged price range for the sale of its shares of Dh1.50 to Dh1.60 per share — and assuming all the shares are sold — the revised size of the offering is expected to be between Dh7 billion and Dh7.5 billion.

