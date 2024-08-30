UAE: NMDC Energy IPO oversubscribed within hours on day 1

Photo: Supplied

Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 7:00 PM Last updated: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 7:04 PM

NMDC Group on Friday announced that the Initial Public Offering for 1.15 billion shares in its wholly owned subsidiary, NMDC Energy, has been oversubscribed within hours of the first day of its subscription period.

NMDC Energy, formerly NPCC, is currently wholly owned by NMDC Group. NMDC Energy has a share capital of Dh2.5 billion divided into five billion shares with a nominal value of Dh0.5 each. Offer shares are available to eligible investors at Dh2.8 per share. The subscription period will close on Wednesday, September 4.

NMDC Energy intends to list its shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Wednesday, September 11.

