UAE: Gold prices rise, is it the best time to buy?

As gold rates continue to climb higher, gold shops around the UAE have seen a huge surge in sales. Retailers have said that multiple reasons including the rising prices, an influx of tourists and attractive offerings have caused consumers to buy gold in the country. However, is it the best time to invest in the yellow metal? Team KT posed the question to experts.
According to Shamlal Ahamed, managing director – international operations at Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the answer depends on people’s circumstances. “This is wedding season, so many people will have a limit to how long they can hold off without buying,” he said, speaking to Khaleej Times.
However, in his opinion, there is a chance of a small correction in gold prices shortly. “There is a possibility of a correction, especially before December 31,” he said. “We are expecting a dip of $50 to $100. I would advise customers to take immediate advantage of such price drops, if there are any.”
This sentiment was echoed by other industry insiders. “Gold prices could face some risks over the short term and could see some price corrections if the dollar and US yields continue to rise,’ said Paul Turner, Executive Director at Capex.com Middle East.
