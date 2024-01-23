UAE: Gold prices open higher in early trade

Company to launch new products at premier event
Gold prices opened higher in the UAE on Tuesday morning by half a dirham per gram.
The 24K variant of the yellow metal was trading at Dh245.5 per gram as against last night’s close of Dh245.0 per gram. Similarly, 22K, 21K and 18K also opened higher at Dh227.25, Dh220.0 and Dh188.75 per gram, respectively, according to Dubai Jewellery Group data.
Spot gold rose 0.32 per cent to $2,027.49 per ounce by 9.19 am UAE time as the US dollar edged lower while investors awaited interest rate decisions from several central banks and a slew of economic data in the United States this week.
The US dollar index fell 0.1 per cent, making greenback-priced gold more attractive to other currency holders.
Federal Reserve officials last week said the US central bank was in hand before any rate cut judgement could be made and that the baseline for cuts to start was in the third quarter.
Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding bullion.
"If central banks continue to counter the prevailing narrative that rate cuts will occur sooner rather than later, this could pressure the gold price from a yield perspective," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.
ALSO READ:
Company to launch new products at premier event
Very few options left for new development in Marina, Palm, Business Bay areas
Luxury real estate market grows 89% in 2023, Betterhomes report shows
23-year-old entrepreneur Yara Mersi talks about oatmeal as a delicious and healthy breakfast option for all
Veeam survey reveals 92% of organizations will increase 2024 data protection spend
Video surveillance firm unveils latest products at Intersec
The deal is a shot in the arm for US aviation giant
The newly launched S24 series comes in three variants – Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24, and will be available in the UAE later this month