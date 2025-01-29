Wed, Jan 29, 2025 | Rajab 29, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

UAE Central Bank follows Fed's decision, holds interest rates

The UAE dirham is pegged to the American dollar

Published: Wed 29 Jan 2025, 11:07 PM

Top Stories

Photo: File

Photo: File

The UAE Central Bank followed the Fed’s decision to keep the base rate applicable to its overnight deposit facility at 4.4 per cent.

The UAE follows the US monetary policy as the dirham is pegged to the US dollar.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier, after three interest rate cuts in a row, the US Federal Reserve left its rates unchanged. The US central bank left its target range between 4.25 to 4.5 per cent.

ALSO READ:



Next Story