UAE authority warns investors of fake loan documents with forged signatures, SCA logo

Photo: Securities and Commodities Authority's website

Investors in the UAE are urged to be extra careful in making transactions as some "unknown individuals" were found to be forging financial documents that are falsely attributed to the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

These fake documents are related to financing and loans, which are not associated with any of the authority's services and activities, the SCA said in an alert.

Verify a company or entity before dealing with them and ensure their contact information is accurate, the authority said.

A list of licensed companies can be found on the SCA's official website. This database can be reviewed to check whether an entity is legitimate or not.