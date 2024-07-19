Time to buy? Dubai gold prices drop Dh5 per gram

Photo: AFP file

Gold prices plunged in Dubai on Friday, falling Dh5 per gram in early trade.

The Dubai Jewellery Group data showed 24K trading at Dh293.50 per gram on Friday morning compared to Dh298.50 per gram at the close of the markets on Thursday. Rates for the other variants of the precious metal also fell: 22K, 21K and 18K were trading at Dh271.75, Dh263.25 and Dh225.50 per gram, respectively.

In Dubai, gold prices crossed Dh300 per gram earlier this week on expectations of the US Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in September.

Globally, spot gold was trading at $$2,415.05 per ounce, down 1.1 per cent due to profit-taking.

Kelvin Wong, a senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at Oanda, said the yellow metal is seeing some profit-taking after the recent rally. He added that the outlook for the yellow metal is positive in the medium term due to political uncertainty and rate cuts.

Analysts expect the prices will recover in the coming weeks and months on Fed rate cut expectations and global uncertainties

Antonio Ernesto Di Giacomo, market analyst at xs.com, said gold prices reached historic highs on July 17, driven by optimism that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in September.

The price reached $2,483.00 per ounce, surpassing market expectations and reflecting growing investor confidence in future monetary policies.