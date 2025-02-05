Ozempic and Wegovy drugmaker Novo Nordisk's profit jumps 21% in 2024

Diabetes drug Ozempic. Photo: AFP

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk, maker of the blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss treatments Ozempic and Wegovy, said on Wednesday its net profit jumped 21 per cent in 2024 to 100 billion Danish kroner ($13.9 billion).

Europe's most valuable company said its sales rose 25 percent to 290.4 billion Danish kroner, propelled by its popular injections.

"We are pleased with the performance in 2024," chief executive Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen said in a statement, adding that "more than 45 million people are now benefiting from our treatments".

Ozempic, which accounts for 41 per cent of the company's sales, is an injectable anti-diabetic treatment that became wildly popular on social networks for its slimming properties.

Novo Nordisk launched the anti-obesity drug Wegovy in the United States in 2021.

