London Metal Exchange approves Saudi port as warehouse delivery point

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
A view of cranes and shipping containers at a loading dock of Jeddah's Islamic Seaport. — AFP file
A view of cranes and shipping containers at a loading dock of Jeddah's Islamic Seaport. — AFP file

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 3:56 PM

Saudi Arabia is planning an ambitious industrial development and logistics programme

By Reuters

The London Metal Exchange (LME) has approved Red Sea port city Jeddah in Saudi Arabia as a warehouse delivery point for copper and zinc, it said on Monday.


The exchange said the listing will become active three months after the first warehouse company has been approved in the new location.

Warehouses registered with the LME, the world's largest and oldest metals trading venue, are usually located in areas of net metals consumption or top transit hubs such as Rotterdam.


Saudi Arabia is planning an ambitious industrial development and logistics programme, part of its wider Vision 2030 reform plan, which aims to make the kingdom a major global player in the energy, mining, logistics and industry sectors.

In March, the LME said it planned to add Jeddah as a new delivery point subject to consultation about a technical change to the LME warehouse framework.

In a separate notice on Monday, the LME said that it had amended a clause in the LME's policy on the approval of locations as delivery points related to warehouse insolvency following a consultation.

The LME is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing .



