Investing in gold: Opportunities, challenges, and market dynamics

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 4:31 PM Last updated: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 4:32 PM

Gold stands as one of the world’s most favoured financial investments, particularly during periods of market volatility such as the present. Its appeal lies in the high level of security it offers investors, coupled with minimal — sometimes even negligible — risk. This safety applies whether one is dealing in physical gold or trading precious metal contracts through various electronic platforms available in the market.

Globally recognised as a premier safe-haven asset, gold becomes the refuge of choice for investors seeking to hedge against turbulent market movements. Moreover, it remains one of the most important financial assets for savings, despite not generating returns that fully protect its owners from the erosive effects of inflation on their capital.

Safe investment

Gold offers a secure investment option for those looking to allocate capital or use it as a savings vehicle and store of value. Its unique advantage places it at the forefront of safe-haven assets, providing a buffer against extreme market fluctuations during economic crises and global sociopolitical unrest. As a savings method, gold ranks among the best options available. Although it doesn’t yield returns in the traditional sense, gold serves as an excellent store of value, helping to protect capital from inflationary erosion. Consequently, periods of high inflation often present ideal opportunities for gold purchases to preserve wealth.

Before Trading in Gold: Several crucial factors warrant consideration before engaging in gold contract trading:

1. Market Sentiment: Assess whether risk appetite or risk aversion dominates investor behavior in financial markets. When risk appetite prevails, patience in gold investment decisions is advisable. Conversely, periods of risk aversion, often preceding sharp market fluctuations, typically present optimal opportunities for gold investment.

2. US Dollar Relationship: There is usually an inverse correlation between gold and the US dollar. Thus, monitoring US currency movements is essential before entering gold trades.

3. Economic Indicators: Various economic data points and technical factors influencing market price movements should be analyzed.

4. Monetary Policy: Central bank decisions and developments in monetary policy play a significant role in gold’s performance and should be closely watched.

By carefully evaluating these factors, investors can make more informed decisions when trading gold contracts across various market conditions.

Gold Trading Tools and Strategies

Gold Trading Tools: Investors can access gold through various instruments, each offering unique advantages. These include:

1. Spot and futures precious metal contracts

2. Physical gold purchases

3. Shares in gold mining and trading companies

4. Gold Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Diversifying across these four types can maximise potential benefits. This strategy allows investors to capitalise on the advantages of each investment form and potentially realise continuous profits as different gold-related assets appreciate.

Mohamed Hashad, Chief Market Strategist Noor Capital

Gold Trading Strategies

1. Diversification: Spread investments across various gold assets (futures, spot, and options contracts) to hedge against price fluctuations in any single type.

2. Position Sizing: Set maximum trade sizes for each transaction.

3. Risk Management: Implement take-profit and stop-loss orders based on technical analysis.

4. Market Analysis: Monitor US dollar movements, economic data, and conduct fundamental analysis of market-traded assets.

5. Conservative Approach: For beginners, focus on small, consistent gains rather than attempting to recoup losses through high-risk trades.

Advantages of Different Trading Tools:

1. Physical Gold: Direct ownership of the precious metal.

2. Futures Contracts: Leverage-based investing with smaller capital requirements.

3. Gold ETFs: Enhanced liquidity and lower storage costs.

4. Gold Company Shares: Trading environment closely linked to gold price movements.

Each tool offers distinct benefits, making it impossible to declare one universally superior. The choice depends on individual investment goals, risk tolerance, and market outlook. By understanding these advantages, investors can select the most appropriate tools or combination of tools for their specific needs and objectives.

Gold Trading: Liquidity, Platforms, and Costs In the world of gold trading, liquidity stands as a crucial factor for investors. Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) emerge as the most liquid option, offering unparalleled ease in buying and selling gold-related securities. Following closely is physical gold trading, particularly when dealing with small quantities of coins and bullion. This method provides substantial liquidity, although larger transactions may require more time, potentially reducing overall liquidity. Shares in gold companies offer a moderate level of liquidity, which can fluctuate during periods of market volatility, sometimes making them less appealing to risk-averse investors. The landscape of gold trading platforms is diverse, catering to various investor preferences. Electronic trading platforms dominate the market, providing services for a wide array of gold contracts. For those interested in physical gold, reputable companies offer secure purchasing options for coins and bullion, often including storage services for an additional fee. Brokerage firms play a pivotal role, offering platforms for trading different types of gold contracts, including spot, futures, and options. These platforms typically mirror those used for other financial assets and derivatives. When it comes to trading mechanics, spot gold contracts are traded at current market prices, while futures contracts involve agreeing on a future price and date. Options contracts add another layer of complexity, allowing investors to agree on both price and date for potential transactions. Gold ETFs, traded similarly to stocks, represent a basket of gold-related assets, which may include physical gold and futures contracts. The cost structure in gold trading varies significantly across different methods. Physical gold dealers often incorporate premiums into their buying and selling prices, with additional costs potentially including secure storage and optional insurance against theft or loss. Electronic trading through brokerage firms typically involves a percentage-based fee on each transaction, though some firms may offer fee waivers under certain conditions. Investors should also be aware of potential costs arising from price spreads and margin requirements, particularly when employing leverage. Factors controlling gold price movement Geopolitical unrest in key global regions often drives gold prices higher. Such instability creates market panic, reducing risk appetite and causing financial market volatility. During these fluctuations, gold naturally becomes the ideal safe haven to hedge against potential collapses in risky assets’ values. Decisions on interest rates by major central banks, particularly the Federal Reserve, significantly influence global gold prices. When the Fed raises interest rates or maintains them at high levels, it typically harms the precious metal. These decisions tend to favor the US dollar, causing it to rise and gold to fall due to the inverse relationship between the US currency and the precious metal. Gold’s relationship with the US dollar also extends to its sensitivity to global currency fluctuations, given the strong interconnections among major currencies. Central banks and gold Central banks in major economies play a crucial role in gold price movements and in shaping the precious metal’s direction. As some of the largest gold buyers, central banks significantly influence gold demand by maintaining it as cash or foreign exchange reserves. When central banks purchase gold, it not only increases demand but also boosts confidence in the precious metal. While monetary authorities in major economies occasionally decide to sell small quantities of gold, they generally tend to retain large quantities, potentially leading to reduced supply and increased prices. Gold and other commodities Gold differs from other major global commodities like oil, copper, and silver in several ways. Trading in the precious metal typically involves less risk than trading in other commodities, as it’s a safe-haven asset with a weak correlation to risky assets such as global stocks. Gold also enjoys relatively stable price movements, largely free from sharp fluctuations, and often benefits from market volatility. However, gold is known for generating minimal returns and sometimes no gains at all. Nevertheless, the precious metal has a remarkable ability to protect capital from erosion due to inflation. Current price action At first glance, considering recent economic data and Federal Reserve communications, gold appears poised for significant medium and long-term gains. However, in the short term, the precious metal may experience some fluctuations that limit its gains. Currently, the Fed’s rhetoric highlights a tendency among Federal Open Market Committee members to reduce interest rates, with expectations of cuts beginning around November. Naturally, a Federal Reserve rate cut would likely lead to a decline in the US dollar, benefiting the precious metal due to the inverse relationship between these two safe-haven assets. Profitability strategy Several strategies for gold trading can maximise profits, with trading in gold options contracts being particularly prominent. However, this strategy isn’t suitable for beginners as it requires some financial market trading experience. This method, which relies on selling gold at an agreed-upon price and date, allows traders to potentially generate substantial profits based on expectations of future precious metal movements. Another strategy involves trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs), which capitalise on the difference between selling and buying prices. Gold futures trading is also an option. Generally, trading in various types of gold contracts offers increased profitability compared to trading in physical gold.

The writer is Chief Market Strategist, Noor Capital