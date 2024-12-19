Indian rupee slips past 85 against US dollar for first time, hits new low

The Indian rupee declined past 85 to the US dollar for the first time on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled fewer rate cuts next year, piling more pressure on a currency already struggling with tepid capital flows.

The rupee hit a low of 85.0650 against the US dollar (23.1784 against the UAE dirham), down from 84.9525 (23.14782 against the dirham) on Wednesday. The pace of the currency's fall to the 85 handle from 84 has been faster than prior declines of the same magnitude.

The rupee's drop to 85 from 84 has taken place in a space of about two months, while the decline to 84 from 83 took nearly 14 months. It took the currency 10 months to decline to 83 from 82.

The rupee's Asian peers – the Korean won, the Malaysian ringgit, and the Indonesian rupiah – were down 0.8 per cent - 1.2 per cent on the day.

The selloff in Asia FX comes after the Fed dot plot indicated two rate cuts next year, half of what was signalled in September.

"From here, it's a new phase and we're going to be cautious about further cuts," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said.

The central bank's hawkish turn comes amid several negative factors that the rupee is contending with. India's economic growth slowed to a seven-quarter low from July-September, the merchandise trade deficit is widening, and capital inflows are tepid.

Persistent strength in the US dollar on incoming US President Donald Trump's expected policies has further undermined the rupee. The Fed's latest rate forecasts will provide an additional fillip to the dollar.

India's sharply slowing growth, necessitating the central bank to deliver rate cuts sooner rather than later, is an added factor that is weighing on the rupee, said Akshay Kumar, head of global markets at BNP Paribas India.