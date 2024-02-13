Indian rupee slips against UAE dirham amid elevated crude oil prices

Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 13 Feb 2024, 10:28 AM

The rupee declined marginally to 83.01 against the US dollar (22.61 against UAE dirham) in early trade on Tuesday amid a muted trend in domestic equities.

A stronger American currency and elevated crude oil prices also dented sentiments.

[Editor's Note: For real-time forex rates, click on the widget below or visit Khaleej Times' dedicated Trading News page here.]

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.00 against the dollar, and touched an early high of 82.98 and a low of 83.01 in initial trade.

ALSO READ: