Indian rupee rises by 5 paise in early trade on Wednesday

Formerly called Etisalat, e& is Mobily's biggest shareholder with a 27.99 per cent stake
The rupee rose 5 paise to 83.23 against the US dollar (22.67 against the UAE dirham) in early trade on Wednesday, recovering from its steep loss in the past two sessions amid a massive selling by foreign equity investors and a strengthening American currency.
Weak sentiment in the global equity markets and surging crude oil prices also weighed on the Indian currency, forex traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the currency opened at 83.23 and traded in a narrow range of 83.21 to 83.24 against the greenback. It later traded at 83.23 against the dollar, registering a gain of 5 paise from its previous close.
ALSO READ:
Formerly called Etisalat, e& is Mobily's biggest shareholder with a 27.99 per cent stake
54% acknowledged that their formal education did not prepare them for today’s working world
Growing prospect of rate cuts in Europe and the US likely to boost demand
Company claims acceleration speeds faster than Tesla cars and Porsche's EVs
Dubai energy company embarks on ambitious expansion plan
Treatment of foreign entities registered outside the UAE as tax residents carries significant implications§
Microsoft shares perspectives on the transformative trends that will shape the technology landscape in the region
This takes the tally of global engagement centres under LuLu Financial Holdings to 314