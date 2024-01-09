Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham for third straight session

The price cut, the biggest in 13 months, is in line with market expectations
The rupee stayed on upward track for the third straight session and rose 6 paise to 83.08 (23.07 against the UAE dirham) against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday amid a weak American currency and favourable crude oil prices.
A positive cue from domestic equity markets and sustained buying by foreign institutional investors also supported the Indian currency, forex traders said.
[Editor's Note: For real-time forex rates, click on the widget below or visit Khaleej Times' dedicated Trading News page here.]
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened strong at 83.07 and rose to the level of 83.04 against dollar in initial deals. The currency then traded at 83.08 against the greenback, registering a rise of 6 paise from its previous close.
ALSO READ:
The price cut, the biggest in 13 months, is in line with market expectations
Around 171 aircraft worldwide would be affected, officials say
Crude oil futures lost over 10% in 2023
Several of its energy storage projects are among the largest
For many, investing in Dubai's property market goes beyond mere financial gain
Aviation industry keen to confirm the survivability of high-tech composite airliners
Public debt is expected to reach 1.115 trillion riyals by the end of 2024
Microsoft's new Copilot key is first big change to keyboards in decades