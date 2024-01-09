UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham for third straight session

Currency stays on upward track amid weak US dollar, favourable crude oil prices

By PTI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Tue 9 Jan 2024, 9:12 AM

The rupee stayed on upward track for the third straight session and rose 6 paise to 83.08 (23.07 against the UAE dirham) against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday amid a weak American currency and favourable crude oil prices.

A positive cue from domestic equity markets and sustained buying by foreign institutional investors also supported the Indian currency, forex traders said.

[Editor's Note: For real-time forex rates, click on the widget below or visit Khaleej Times' dedicated Trading News page here.]

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened strong at 83.07 and rose to the level of 83.04 against dollar in initial deals. The currency then traded at 83.08 against the greenback, registering a rise of 6 paise from its previous close.

ALSO READ:


More news from Business