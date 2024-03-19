UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Indian rupee falls 5 paise against UAE dirham

The currency declined due to firm crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows

By PTI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 19 Mar 2024, 8:42 AM

Last updated: Tue 19 Mar 2024, 9:59 AM

The rupee declined 5 paise at 82.95 against the US dollar (23.04 UAE dirhams) on Tuesday due to firm crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 82.94 to a dollar, down 4 paise over the previous close of 82.90.

The local currency moved in a tight range of 82.93 to 82.95 to a dollar in early deals. The rupee traded at 82.95, down 5 paise, against the US dollar at 9.15 am India time.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

[Editor's Note: For real-time forex rates, click on the widget below or visit KT's dedicated Trading News page here.]

ALSO READ:


More news from Business