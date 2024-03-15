Indian rupee falls 12 paise against UAE dirham in early trade

Photo: Reuters

Published: Fri 15 Mar 2024, 9:27 AM

The rupee depreciated 12 paise to 82.96 against the US dollar (23.04 UAE dirhams) in early trade on Friday, weighed down by a strong American currency and a negative trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said foreign fund outflows and elevated crude oil prices in the international market also dented investors' sentiments.

According to interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 82.95 against the dollar and touched a low of 82.96 in the initial trade, registering a fall of 12 paise over its previous close.

