Indian rupee edges up 2 paise against UAE dirham in early trade

Published: Mon 18 Mar 2024, 9:24 AM

The rupee appreciated by 2 paise to trade at 82.84 against the US dollar (23.01 UAE dirhams) in the opening session on Monday following foreign fund inflows.

An uptick in crude oil prices and listless trade in domestic stocks capped rupee gains in opening trade, forex dealers said.

The local currency moved in a narrow range of 82.83 to 82.84 against the dollar in early deals. The rupee closed at 82.86 on Friday.

