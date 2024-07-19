Gold prices in Dubai continue to fall, dropping nearly Dh8 in a day

Published: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 7:49 PM

Gold prices plunged further in Dubai on Friday evening, falling nearly Dh8 per gram in a day.

The 24K was selling for Dh290.75 per gram compared to Dh298.5 per gram at the close of the markets, down Dh7.75 per gram.

Among the other variants, 22K, 21K and 18K were trading at Dh269.25, Dh260.75 and Dh223.5 per gram, respectively.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Globally, spot gold prices fell to $2,406 per ounce on Friday, down 1.46 per cent, due to profit-taking after a strong rally in the past few weeks.