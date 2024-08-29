Dubai: Food delivery firm Talabat to list for IPO in Q4

The company's shares have nearly doubled this year, after more than tripling in 2022, outperforming even Nvidia
Food delivery firm Talabat is preparing to list on the Dubai Financial Market in Q4 2024, its parent company, Delivery Hero, confirmed on Thursday.
In an announcement, the parent company said, "A listing may be pursued through a secondary sale of shares by Delivery Hero which would retain the majority interest in the local listing entity after an IPO."
It added that the execution of the IPO will be subject to market conditions, the approval of a securities prospectus by the Securities and Commodities Authority of the UAE and further resolutions of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of Delivery Hero.
ALSO READ:
The company's shares have nearly doubled this year, after more than tripling in 2022, outperforming even Nvidia
Good monsoon is expected during September, boosting farm output
Last month, myco reported its first profitable year, with an EBITDA of $1 million and revenue of $7.5 million for the 2023-24 fiscal year
The number of commercial licences issued to UAE female nationals grew by 23 per cent from January to August 26 across various sectors
Globally, Manila has topped the Knight Frank’s Prime Global Cities Index
Investment aligns with Mubadala’s vision to expand its footprint across Asia
Transition of leadership will be effective from November 18, 2024
Growth follows a boom in the tourism sector and an upgrade to the digital tax refund system