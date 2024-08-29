E-Paper

Dubai: Food delivery firm Talabat to list for IPO in Q4

The execution of the IPO will be subject to market conditions and the approval of a securities prospectus by the UAE's Securities and Commodities Authority

Photo: AFP
Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 11:04 AM

Last updated: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 11:15 AM

Food delivery firm Talabat is preparing to list on the Dubai Financial Market in Q4 2024, its parent company, Delivery Hero, confirmed on Thursday.

In an announcement, the parent company said, "A listing may be pursued through a secondary sale of shares by Delivery Hero which would retain the majority interest in the local listing entity after an IPO."


It added that the execution of the IPO will be subject to market conditions, the approval of a securities prospectus by the Securities and Commodities Authority of the UAE and further resolutions of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of Delivery Hero.

