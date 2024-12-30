Dubai: Gold prices steady in early trade, look for direction

KT Photo: Shihab

Gold prices were steady in Dubai at the market's opening on the first trading day of the week.

At 9 am UAE time, prices of the 24-carat and 22-carat variants of the precious metal were unchanged at Dh317.5 and Dh294 per gram, respectively. In early trade on Monday, 21 carat was trading at Dh284.5 and 18 carat at Dh244 per gram.

Globally, spot gold was steady at $2,623.16 per ounce, up 0.04 per cent.

Yellow metal prices edged higher earlier in the day as investors were looking forward to the US Federal Reserve’s interest rates outlook and Donald Trump’s policies around tariffs. Markets expect a major shift in policies when Trump comes into power, especially around tax changes and tariffs.

Yellow metal prices edged higher earlier in the day as investors were looking forward to the US Federal Reserve's interest rates outlook and Donald Trump's policies around tariffs. Markets expect a major shift in policies when Trump comes into power, especially around tax changes and tariffs.

Industry executives believe that these factors will determine the direction of the precious metal in the coming months. Rashad Hajiyev, founder and senior analyst at RM Capital, said gold continues to struggle in the last days of the year and is finishing 2024 up around 27 per cent. Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at Oanda, said geopolitical tensions have been a major factor in yellow metal's uptrend this year and will continue to play a role in 2025 as well, mainly due to Trump coming into power.