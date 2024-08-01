Dubai: Gold prices rise; will they touch Dh300 per gram again?

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 9:36 AM

Gold prices jumped nearly Dh2 per gram at the opening of the markets on Thursday as precious metal jumped more than one per cent globally on US interest rate cut expectations.

The Dubai Jewellery Group data showed a 24K variant of the yellow metal trading at Dh296 per gram on Thursday morning as against Dh293.75 per gram at the close of the markets on Wednesday. Among the other variants, 22K, 21K and 18K opened at Dh274.0, Dh265.25 and Dh227.25 per gram, respectively.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The yellow metal's prices have risen by around Dh6 per gram in the past 24 hours. Analysts expect the upward trend in prices will continue in the short term and rates could be Dh300 per gram due to Fed rate cut expectations and geopolitical tension in the Middle East before profit-taking place.

Globally, spot gold was steady at $2,444.3 per ounce at 9.10 am UAE time. The yellow metal climbed more than one per cent on Wednesday evening after US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell hinted that an interest rate cut could be on the table in September if inflation in the world’s largest economy stays in line with expectations.