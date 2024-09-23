Dubai: Gold prices reach new record high, set to rise further

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 7:26 PM Last updated: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 7:31 PM

Gold prices in Dubai hit a new record on Monday evening as yellow metal rose Dh1.5 per gram on the first trading day of the week.

The 24K variant of the yellow reached Dh319 per gram on Monday evening, gaining Dh16.75 per gram this month so far.

Among the other variants, 22K is inching closer to Dh300 per gram, trading at Dh295.25 per gram on Monday evening. Meanwhile, 21K and 18K were selling at Dh295.25 and Dh285.75 per gram, respectively.

Globally, gold was trading at $2,629.13 per ounce, up 0.34 per cent at 7pm UAE time.

Wael Makarem, financial markets strategist lead at Exness, said the gold market could remain on a positive course as conditions remain favourable.