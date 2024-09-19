Dubai: Gold prices jump to new high after Fed rate cut

Photo: KT file

Gold prices reversed in Dubai on Thursday afternoon, jumping to record high after the US Federal Reserve slashed interest rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday.

Following the Dh3 drop over the past three days, the 24K variant of the yellow metal rose to a record high of Dh313.75 per gram on Thursday afternoon, surpassing its previous all-time high of Dh313.50 per gram, which was recorded on Monday.

Among the other variants of the precious metal, 22K was trading at Dh290.50, 21K at Dh281.25 and 18K at Dh241 per gram.

Globally, gold climbed over 1 per cent on Thursday after the Fed rate cut, powering bullion to all-time highs, coming just a few cents shy of $2,600 in the previous session.

At 3pm UAE, gold was trading at $2,588.04 an ounce, up 1.13 per cent.

Bas Kooijman, CEO and asset manager of DHF Capital, said the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision came as a boost to the gold market and drove prices to a new high.