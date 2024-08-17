Dubai: Gold prices hit record high, surpass Dh300 per gram again

Published: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 7:16 AM

Gold prices in Dubai surpassed the Dh300 mark again on Friday evening to a record high, driven by a rally in global prices hitting $2,500 per ounce amidst growing expectations of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve in September and tension in the Middle East region.

The 24K variant of the yellow metal was trading at Dh302.0 per gram on Friday evening. Among the other variants, 22K, 21K and 18K were selling at Dh270.75, Dh270.75 and Dh232.0 per gram, respectively.

The yellow metal earlier crossed Dh300 per gram in the market on July 17, 2024, reaching a high of Dh300.5 per gram.

Analysts earlier told Khaleej Times that the yellow metal could reach Dh365 per gram in the coming months due to geopolitical tension in the region and interest rate cut expectations by the Fed.

Globally, spot gold was trading at $2,508.18 per ounce, up 2.06 per cent.

Alex Kuptsikevich, senior market analyst at the FxPro, said the yellow metal has been rising steadily since the end of last week and is attempting to consolidate above $2,470 per troy ounce on the spot market for the third time in 30 days.