The dollar gained around 1.5 per cent against the yen and the euro on Wednesday as traders weighed the budgetary implications of a Donald Trump win in the US presidential election.

The greenback rose 1.51 per cent against the Japanese currency to buy 153.89 yen at around 0245 GMT and jumped 1.41 per cent to nearly 0.93 euros per dollar.

