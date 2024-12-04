Lower costs for importers of Indian goods in Gulf region as post offices export centres launched

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: Reuters File

Importers in the Gulf can now access Indian goods produced by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through post offices with the launch of Post Office Export Centres by India's Ministry of Communications.

More than 1,000 Post Office Export Centres have been opened across India for this purpose, India's Minister of State for Communications, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, told Lok Sabha, the lower House of India's Parliament.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

For importers of Indian goods, the new facility will mean lower costs than traditional shipping methods by air and sea consignments and cumbersome formalities at conventional export hubs in India.

The Minister said the aim is to set up such export centres in every district in India in order to make international markets accessible to artisans, weavers, craftsmen and MSMEs.

"Gems, jewelry, fabrics, apparel, leather products, handicrafts, herbal products, spices, musical instruments, watches, home appliances, tea and coffee are among the items to be traded through post offices," Sekhar told Members of Parliament.

India's Department of Posts has entered into agreements with 41 countries to track such exports.