Leading India developer launches inaugural project in Dubai

Anticipated to be completed by Q4 2026, Avant Garde Residences presents an investor-friendly payment plan. — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 31 Jan 2024, 7:57 PM

Skyline Builders, a real estate developer from the southern Indian state of Kerala, with a legacy of 158 successfully completed projects and over 16 million square feet developed in the last 35 years, has announced the launch of Avant Garde Residences in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), marking its entry into dynamic Dubai market.

Positioned strategically in JVC, Dubai’s top community for real estate sales in 2023, Avant Garde Residences stands as a masterpiece, featuring 18 residential floors, five podiums, and a ground floor. This architectural gem is set to house 172 residential apartments, including studios, one and two-bedroom units, as well as three retail shops.

Anticipated to be completed by Q4 2026, Avant Garde Residences presents an investor-friendly payment plan, with only one per cent due monthly during the construction period. The starting price of Dh625,000 for a Studio Apartment has already sparked keen interest, offering excellent value for money in Dubai’s real estate market.

KV Abdul Azeez, chairman, and managing director at Skyline Builders, said: “Skyline’s vision for the future naturally gravitated to Dubai. The city’s progressive leadership and relentless pursuit of excellence have propelled the Emirate to become a leading international business and tourism destination. Dubai attracts global talent to its harmonious community, and we hope to become a part of Dubai’s exciting future.”

KV Abdul Azeez, chairman, and managing director at Skyline Builders

Sahl Azeez, executive director at Skyline Builders, said: “Witnessing the unveiling of Avant Garde Residences in Dubai is truly a momentous occasion. As we expand our brand to the dynamic Dubai market, our continued commitment to excellence and innovation will continue to be reflected in every aspect of this project, offering a high-quality living experience in the heart of JVC.”

According to Praveen Menon, head of operations, said: “We have a strong base of NRIs from the UAE who have bought their properties in Kerala from Skyline India. Most of them have expressed keen interest to invest in our Avant Garde Residences project. In fact, we already have confirmed bookings from our existing clients. This is a reflection of the trust our customers have on Skyline Builders”.

Spanning over 300,000 square feet, the 24-floor tower of Avant Garde Residences features an array of lifestyle amenities, including a health club, infinity pool, game room, and a children’s play area. The contemporary design, inspired by the Arabian desert and Gulf, combined with European interior influences, promises a vibrant, self-sufficient community with world-class features and amenities.

To commemorate this milestone, Skyline Builders has also inaugurated its Dubai headquarters in Downtown Dubai, showcasing a stunning show apartment for Avant Garde Residences.