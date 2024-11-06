Lab grown diamonds find niche in new Dubai launch

Eviqe Diamonds, a Dubai-based company, has launched its first set of lab grown diamonds. By creating a “made in UAE” certification, Eviqe seeks to solidify Dubai’s role as a leader in the luxury gems market.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Jumaa bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, Eviqe launched a new brand in the diamond industry. This launch marks Dubai as a new epicenter for luxury diamonds.

“Eviqe Diamonds is more than a brand; it’s a movement redefining luxury in a way that resonates with today’s discerning consumer,” says Osama Al Salman, General Manager of Eviqe. “In Dubai, a city of unmatched sophistication, we are proud to introduce diamonds that are as ethical as they are exquisite.”

Eviqe Diamonds’ approach is rooted in three core pillars:

Innovation that Defines Brilliance: Leveraging advanced CVD (Chemical Vapor Deposition) technology developed by Plasmability, Eviqe produces diamonds of exceptional purity and brilliance. This refined single-phase growth process yields diamonds free from visible impurities or growth lines, ensuring a level of beauty and clarity that rivals the finest natural stones. With Eviqe, luxury is redefined through an uncompromising commitment to quality.

Craftsmanship Honored with Precision: Craftsmanship at Eviqe transcends technical skill; it reflects a legacy of devotion to diamonds as icons of rarity and elegance. As the only lab-grown diamond facility worldwide to unite growing, cutting, and polishing under one roof, Eviqe achieves a standard of perfection in each gem that few can match. Every facet is meticulously polished to capture the true essence of luxury.

Excellence as a Lasting Promise: Eviqe Diamonds’ commitment to excellence is unwavering, creating diamonds that are not only stunning but also GIA-certified, providing transparency and authenticity to customers. This legacy of quality assures consumers that each Eviqe diamond embodies both modern sophistication and timeless allure. Eviqe Diamonds seeks to emulate responsible luxury, merging beauty with environmental integrity. The brand’s “made in UAE” certification reinforces Dubai’s dedication to excellence and positions Eviqe as a frontrunner in sustainable luxury. Through this commitment to ethical sourcing, Eviqe offers diamonds that reflect both elegance and social responsibility, ensuring each purchase aligns with the values of today’s conscious consumers. “We’re proud to offer diamonds that reflect values of environmental responsibility, ensuring that each gem is as socially conscious as it is beautiful,” adds Al Salman. “By pioneering this approach, Eviqe offers consumers a guilt-free luxury they can truly treasure.” Eviqe Diamonds emerges from a collaboration between Plasmability, Crossworks Manufacturing (a member of the HRA Group), Dubai Holding (SJM Group), and Bond Investment of Abu Dhabi. Together, these industry leaders have combined their expertise and vision to create a brand that merges advanced technology with artistry.

Itay Ariel, Executive Director of Global Sales at Crossworks, said: “Eviqe Diamonds’ launch in Dubai is more than a debut; it’s the culmination of an ambition to merge advanced technology with unmatched craftsmanship. Together, we are setting a new benchmark in the world of luxury diamonds.”