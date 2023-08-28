Khaleej Times, ICAI Abu Dhabi host Corporate Tax UAE Decoded in the capital

Speakers and ICAI Abu Dhabi Chapter Managing Committee. — Supplied photo

The ICAI Abu Dhabi Chapter, in collaboration with Khaleej Times, successfully hosted the highly anticipated event, “Corporate Tax UAE Decoded: Abu Dhabi Edition,” at the prestigious Dusit Thani in Abu Dhabi. The event brought together professionals, speakers, and guests in a dynamic platform aimed at discussing and disseminating insights into the intricacies of corporate taxation in the UAE.

Priyanka Birla, Treasurer, ICAI Abu Dhabi Chapter, welcomed the distinguished guests, speakers and guests . The event was inaugurated by the Chapter Chairman, John George, and he applauded the resounding success of the event, noting the remarkable turnout of over 300 attendees and the engagement of 18+ expert speakers.

Emphasising the role of the ICAI Abu Dhabi Chapter, John George, chairman, ICIA Abu Dhabi Chapter, highlighted its commitment to fostering awareness about UAE corporate tax regulations and its dedication to contributing to the nation’s growth and development. “The shared objective of ICAI and Khaleej Times to promote awareness about corporate tax in the UAE was a powerful alignment. We wholeheartedly encourage the community and professionals to come together, hand in hand, and work collaboratively to raise awareness about corporate tax in the UAE,” George said.

Speaking about the power of collaborations, Nilesh Devadia, director, business development at Khaleej Times, said: “The event was a resounding success, a testament to the incredible efforts of the team. A triumphant occasion and the promise of countless more to come.”

“We are overwhelmed with the responses received from our members and dignitaries attended the event held on 26th Aug in association with KT. It’s a 360 coverage of decoding UAE Corporate tax in a seven-hour session with six presentations and three panel discussions. I thank all the speakers for sharing their knowledge ,experience and intricacies covering each and every aspect of UAE Corporate Tax,” said Krishnan N V, vice-chairman, ICAI Abu Dhabi Chapter.

The event featured a diverse array of sessions led by industry experts and thought leaders. The day commenced with a dynamic panel discussion on latest cabinet decisions featuring Girish Chand from MCA Gulf, Anurag Chaturvedi from Andersen UAE, Rakesh Nair from Crowe UAE, and Vijay Mohan from EVAS International as panelists. Avinash Gupta from BOT APT Global Tax Consultants moderated the session, fostering insightful discussions.

Subsequent sessions covered a range of topics, including permanent establishment (PE) risk for MNC and free zone companies presented by Manoj Pandey from MBG Corporate Services, transfer pricing by Rishi Sapra from MMJS Consulting, international taxation, PE and foreign tax credit by Dinesh Khator from Deloitte - Middle East, and tax group and tax losses by Vijay Mohan from EVAS International.

The event also featured engaging panel discussions on exempt persons, deductions and GAAR, moderated by Krishnan Venkat, vice-chairman of the Chapter, with Dipesh Chauhan from Ardent Advisory and Accounting, Amit Mehta from UHY James Chartered Accountants, and Manoj Pandey from MBG Corporate Services as panelists. Additionally, a panel discussion on technology in corporate tax implementation was moderated by Rohit Dayma, general secretary of the Chapter, with Nandaraja Shetty from Tally Solutions, Nada Seder from Odoo Middle East, Nikhil Joshi from Data Capture Systems, and Prateek Tosniwal from MI Capital as panelists.

The event concluded with a session on booking keeping requirements for corporate tax presented by Nada Seder from Odoo Middle East.

The event provided attendees with a comprehensive understanding of various aspects of corporate taxation and its practical implications. The ICAI Abu Dhabi Chapter and Khaleej Times remain committed to facilitating such knowledge-sharing initiatives that contribute to professional growth and excellence.

The ICAI is the second-largest accounting body in the world and currently has close to 400,000 members. The Abu Dhabi Chapter of ICAI is one of the very active body among the overseas chapters of the institute. The Abu Dhabi Chapter has been in existence for the past 40 years and currently comprises about more than 700 members. The chapter is actively involved in enhancing and updating the professional knowledge of its members through organising professional seminars.