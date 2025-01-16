Kerala’s dynamic industrial landscape attracts investors, says minister

P. Rajeev, Kerala’s industries and law minister

A series of reforms implemented in recent years has transformed Kerala’s investment landscape, positioning the state as an emerging destination for international and non-resident Indian investors, according to P. Rajeev, Kerala’s industries and law minister.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Minister Rajeev noted that these reforms and investor-focused initiatives have equipped Kerala to effectively attract more global and non-resident Indian investors to join its ambitious growth journey.

“Currently ranked first in India for creating an industry-friendly environment, our future-ready state boasts a robust foundation that provides an ideal ecosystem for industries to thrive,” stated Rajeev, who was accompanied on his trip to the UAE by APM Mohammed Hanish, principal secretary of industries. “Kerala’s top ranking in the ‘Ease of Doing Business Reforms’ as per the latest index from the Federal Ministry of Commerce and Industries underscores our rapidly evolving investment and business ecosystem,” the minister added.

Rajeev highlighted the strong commitments he secured from the UAE government and prominent business leaders for the upcoming Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS). He engaged in discussions with key UAE officials, including Minister of Investment Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi and Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce Chairman Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi. The UAE has confirmed it will send a special delegation to the IKGS, with Minister Suwaidi expressing keen interest in exploring investments in Kerala’s logistics and food processing sectors.

With extensive connectivity through four airports, two major seaports, and 17 mini ports, alongside national highways, railways, metros, and the advanced “SAFE” submarine cable, Kerala offers seamless logistical support that benefits both domestic enterprises and international trade, Rajeev emphasised.

Scheduled to be held in Kochi on February 21 and 22, the Invest Kerala Global Summit will showcase the state’s potential as a sustainable and responsible investment destination across various sectors.

“With the largest pool of employable talent in India and a strong focus on the knowledge economy, our state excels in fostering industry-academia linkages that drive innovation and productivity. Our skilled workforce and progressive policies have positioned us among the top performers in startup rankings, reinforcing our commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial ecosystems. We take pride in leading various domains such as e-Governance and export preparedness, collectively enhancing the ease of living and doing business in Kerala,” the minister stated.

The Vizhinjam International Container Transshipment Terminal, along with the existing Vallarpadam terminal and additional logistics entities, has positioned Kerala as a global maritime hub. “The Vizhinjam ICTT is strategically located near key international shipping routes, minimising deviations and reducing costs for global shipping companies. With a natural depth of over 20 meters and state-of-the-art infrastructure, the terminal can accommodate the world’s largest vessels, offering efficient cargo handling, faster turnaround times, and significant cost savings for exporters and importers,” he explained. As a crucial gateway for South Indian states, Vizhinjam is expected to catalyse industries such as logistics, warehousing, and manufacturing, creating thousands of jobs and promoting sustainable practices. Kerala is rapidly evolving into a significant industrial and IT centre. “Our vibrant startup ecosystem, particularly in IoT, AI, and robotics, is exemplified by initiatives like Maker Village, India’s largest electronic hardware incubator. The micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) sector is another cornerstone of our economic strategy, contributing 28 per cent to the state’s GDP. Kerala’s MSMEs serve as a model for innovation and resilience, and over the past three years, we have attracted investment inflows exceeding Rs215 billion, generating employment for more than 700,000 individuals.” “We are committed to establishing an Industry 4.0-ready environment by 2027, one that prioritises innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity across all sectors. In line with this vision, we have identified 22 priority sectors that will drive Kerala’s future growth,” he added. These sectors, which include biotechnology, life sciences, aerospace, defence, and renewable energy, have been carefully selected to ensure sustainable development and position Kerala as a leader in emerging industries. To support investments in these critical areas, the state offers a comprehensive package of 18 incentives, Rajeev noted.

The state’s industrial parks, spanning over 3,500 acres, are nearly fully allotted, indicating strong industrial demand. New parks are being developed, including a 1,700-acre Industrial Smart City in Palakkad and the KINFRA Global City in Ernakulam, which will further enhance our industrial landscape by providing state-of-the-art infrastructure for knowledge-based industries and high-tech services.