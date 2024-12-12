Kamdar unveils new residential development in Dubai's JVC

Renowned developer launches first UAE project for public sale after four decades of delivering exclusive private developments

Kamdar Property Development, a Dubai-based company with a rich legacy spanning four decades in global property development, has announced the launch of its latest project: 105 Residences by Kamdar. Known for delivering high-end projects tailored for private buyers and its own investment portfolio, the developer is now embarking on a significant new chapter. This project marks Kamdar's debut in offering premium developments to public investors across the UAE.

Situated in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), 105 Residences by Kamdar is poised to become an exclusive community in one of Dubai's most sought-after residential neighborhoods. Designed by award-winning architects, the development promises exceptional quality combined with affordability, appealing to both investors and homeowners alike.

As its name suggests, 105 Residences features 105 thoughtfully crafted units, including premium studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. Prices start at AED 640,000, offering an accessible entry point to luxurious living. Residents will enjoy an array of sophisticated amenities, including a rooftop open-air cinema, a swimming pool, a fitness studio and gym, a multi-purpose sports court, a barbecue area, and an outdoor children's play area.

Directors Mahomed and Tazmeen Kamdar bring their family's extensive expertise in property development to this exciting project. Mahomed Kamdar emphasized the company’s commitment to precision and excellence, stating: "We are a family business that takes immense pride in our attention to detail. While many developers operate in the UAE, we differentiate ourselves by creating properties that stand the test of time and are always delivered on schedule."

Echoing his sentiments, Tazmeen Kamdar added: "Until now, our projects were exclusively available to a select group of private investors. We are thrilled to extend the same premium quality to a broader audience."

Kamdar Property Development is funding the 105 Residences project entirely, ensuring seamless delivery from start to finish. The company has also partnered with renowned real estate consultancy Savills to support the launch.

Andrew Cummings, head of residential at Savills Middle East, praised the project, saying: "JVC is a highly desirable destination, offering affordability compared to other parts of Dubai. With Kamdar's proven track record and the top-tier amenities on offer, this development is set to attract significant interest from investors and residents alike."

Ideally located, 105 Residences offers easy access to popular retail and entertainment hubs, including Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Hills Mall, both just a 10-minute drive away.

Built with modern, sustainable construction techniques, the development is a testament to Kamdar's dedication to durability and long-lasting quality. With further projects already in the pipeline for 2025, 105 Residences represents just the beginning of Kamdar Property Development's ambitious plans to redefine urban living in Dubai.

To find out more about Kamdar Property Development and investment in 105 Residences by Kamdar, visit kamdardevelopments.com/105-residences-by-kamdar/.