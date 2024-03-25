UAE

IRH completes the official acquisition of Mopani copper mines in Zambia

Investment marks Abu Dhabi conglomerate’s expansion in Africa

by

A Staff Reporter
A view of the Mopani copper mines.
A view of the Mopani copper mines.

Published: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 2:43 PM

International Resources Holding (IRH) has completed its acquisition of Mopani Copper Mines in Zambia. This move represents a significant milestone in IRH’s expansion within the global mining landscape.

International Resources Holding (IRH), the mining vertical arm and subsidiary of 2 Point Zero based in Abu Dhabi, focuses on unlocking the mineral value chain in upstream, midstream and downstream processes, enhancing in-country value addition across Africa and beyond, and successfully forging comprehensive ecosystems through strategic collaborations with various national governments.

Positioned at the epicenter of Zambia’s copper-rich region, this substantial investment showcases IRH’s drive for impactful economic contributions, including job creation, workforce stability, and expanded business prospects within Zambia’s mining sector.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of International Holding Company, said: “We are immensely pleased to announce the official integration of Mopani Copper Mines into our portfolio. This venture is a key part of our strategic vision to support and grow high-value assets, as well as to deploy our expertise in fostering resource management that is both responsible and sustainable.”

Ali Rashdi, CEO of International Resources Holding, said: “Today we celebrate a landmark cooperation with Mopani Copper Mines. This acquisition marks a crucial step in our strategic journey in the mining industry, emphasizing our unyielding dedication to innovation, eco-friendly practices, and collaborative advancement.”

