Inventure Metal Products Industries and Sheikha Amal Suhail Bahwan forge strategic partnership

From left: Ali Bahwan Al Mukhaini, Sheikha Amal Suhail Bahwan, Ravinder Bhat and Shabu Xavier at the signing ceremony

Published: Sun 24 Dec 2023, 8:46 PM

Inventure Metal Products Industries, a leading player in the façade building industry in the UAE announces a strategic partnership with Sheikha Amal Suhail Bahwan, a reputable Omani business woman. This collaboration marks a significant milestone propelling Inventure’s already impressive growth and reinforcing its stronghold in the industry in the UAE in particular and the GCC region in general.

Sheikha Amal’s substantial investment in Inventure Metal Industries is poised to increase capacity, solidifying their ability to dominate market share in the UAE’s façade contracting sector. With enhanced capacity, Inventure is strategically positioned to expand into new geographical markets, driving its growth and market influence beyond current boundaries.

The management at Inventure under Shabu Xavier, Technical Director will continue to play an active role in ensuring unmatched quality in the execution and delivery of glass and aluminum works, maintaining the company’s reputation for excellence.

The parties were bullish about the prospects of this partnership and the mutual synergies it will foster, emphasizing a commitment to a long-term collaboration that will yield substantial benefits for both sides.

Ravinder Bhat, CEO of Inventure Metal Products Industries said, “We are very excited by Sheikha Amal Bahwan’s significant investment in our company and its prospects to propel Inventure’s already stellar growth to new heights in the future. I look forward to working closely with her leadership to attain capacity growth that will bolster our market share in our existing markets and also allow us to explore demand in new markets.”

On the partnership, Sheikha Amal Suhail Bahwan, stated, “Our investment in Inventure Metal Products Industries represents our faith in its ability to excel and grow in the facade business and industry. Their vast experience and technical expertise will undoubtedly strengthen our growing presence in in the UAEand the GCC region.”

This strategic partnership between Inventure Metal Products Industries and Sheikha Amal Suhail Bahwan signals a new chapter of growth and excellence in the façade contracting industry in the Middle East. Both parties are poised to leverage their strengths and expertise, creating a synergy that will undoubtedly redefine the landscape of the construction and engineering sectors in the region.