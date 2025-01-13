Intelex Vision raises £5.6m Series A funding

Intelex Vision, a company specialising in AI-driven video analytics for real-time surveillance, has successfully closed a £5.6m ($7.0m) Series A funding round, backed by Acurio Ventures, Adara Ventures and Inveready, among others.

Callum Wilson, co-CEO of Intelex Vision commented: “This strategic investment allows us to fuel our commercial growth whilst continuing to invest heavily in the product and disruptive and differentiated AI technology that underpins it”.

Michael Vorstman, co-CEO, added: “After growing our revenues 11x over the past 3 years, in this new phase of our development we will aim to not only strengthen and expand our position in our existing markets, but also start to address some of the largest ones globally”. Hugo Fernández-Mardomingo, partner at Acurio Ventures said: “Given the rising insecurity perception in cities and critical infrastructure projects, we see Intelex Vision technology as a game changing opportunity to shift the status quo from forensic post-event data analysis to real-time threat monitoring. We are delighted to be part of this new growth phase in the video analytics industry, and to partner with the outstanding and dynamic team behind Intelex Vision.” Nico Goulet, founding partner at Adara Ventures added: “As large-scale CCTV deployments generate ever-growing amounts of data, smarter video analytics are key for real-time threat detection and decision-making. With a scalable solution proven in the most challenging and dynamic environments, Intelex Vision has emerged as a leader in AI-powered video analytics, and we are proud to continue supporting their growth.”

Ignacio Fonts, non-executive chairman of Inveready, said: “We are happy to see that the excellent performance of Intelex in the recent years has been rewarded with the closing of this important fundraising milestone. We are confident that the combination of a great team, a unique technology and the market potential of AI-powered video analytics will turn Intelex into a shining star among the scaleups of Europe.”