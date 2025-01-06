Innovative ideas and global collaboration take centre stage at LUMS annual conference

Governance and inclusion play a crucial role in building resilient and equitable societies. This theme brought together leading voices from around the world for the third Pathways to Development Conference, held recently at LUMS, one of Pakistan’s premier academic institutions. A hallmark of this annual conference is its ability to connect academic insights with policymaking.

Panels and discussions aim to bring together scholars and decision-makers to exchange evidence-based ideas and explore practical solutions to complex issues. The sessions are designed to offer various perspectives on crafting policies rooted in research and real-world impact.

This year’s conference welcomed renowned participants from leading institutions worldwide, including the London School of Economics, University of Oxford, Princeton University, and the University of Manchester, to foster rich exchanges on critical development issues. The diversity of expertise and experiences shared underscored the importance of creating spaces where ideas inspire collective action. The 3-day event explored critical themes ranging from climate justice and poverty alleviation to digital innovation and gender equality.

Jointly organised by the Chaudhry Nazar Muhammad Department of Economics and Mahbub Ul Haq Research Centre (MHRC) at LUMS, Centre for Economic Research in Pakistan (CERP), Institute of Development & Economic Alternatives (IDEAS), Institute of Development Studies at University of Sussex (IDS), Consortium for Development Policy Research (CDPR), and International Growth Centre (IGC), the conference featured 20 engaging sessions showcasing cutting-edge research and thought leadership.

Focusing on climate justice, one of the central discussions at the conference, eminent speakers addressed the challenges faced by regions like South Asia, which disproportionately endure the impacts of climate change despite minimal contributions to global emissions. Justice Mansoor Shah from the Supreme Court of Pakistan, captured the urgency of the issue in his address, emphasising, “Climate finance is not just an economic necessity; it is a moral imperative, ensuring dignity and survival for the world’s most vulnerable populations.” Keynote speaker Dr. Lant Pritchett, London School of Economics, cautioned against using the low-bar poverty line as a starting point and emphasised the importance of state capability. Dr. Mazhar Waseem, University of Manchester, delivered the second keynote, discussing Pakistan’s ‘filing obsession puzzle,’ where more tax filers have not led to higher revenues. He called for targeted enforcement and better systems to improve tax compliance and revenue generation. With a focus on interdisciplinary research, the conference highlighted innovative approaches to development, from gender-inclusive infrastructure and mobility solutions to the role of democracy and political economy in shaping policies.

Such thought-provoking presentations and discussions promise to inspire meaningful research and inform transformative policy initiatives for Pakistan and beyond. The Pathways to Development Conference 2024 is a demonstration of how academia can play a pivotal role in both local and global challenges and lead collaborative efforts to drive meaningful change.