Dubai: Travel time cut by 60% as RTA expands exit on E311

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 4:05 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has completed traffic improvements on E311 (Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road), cutting travel time in more than half.

The capacity of the exit from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to Rabat Street has seen a 50 per cent increase, rising from 3,000 vehicles per hour to 4,500 vehicles per hour. It also slashes the travel time from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to Rabat Street towards Business Bay Crossing from 10 minutes to 4 minutes, marking a 60 per cent reduction.

