Dubai: New roads, access points in Al Awir 1 to cut travel time, ease traffic flow

New roads in Dubai's Al Awir 1 will soon ease traffic flow and enhance road safety, the Roads and Transport Authority announced on Sunday.

As part of the project, 16.5km of internal roads will be constructed in the area. The RTA will also be building an additional entrance from Emirates Road, along with intersections and roundabouts to improve accessibility and cut travel time.

The 4-km lane that will be added to Emirates Road will extend from the entrance of Al Awir 1 to Sharjah, increasing the road's capacity by up to 16 per cent.

The project includes the construction of 5km of internal roads within the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment residential project and a 7.5-km road connecting Emirates Road to Al Awir 1.

These dual-lane roads in each direction feature intersections, roundabouts, and U-turns near Emirates Road to link the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment project with Emirates Road.

These new entrance and exit points will double the capacity of the area’s access points, increasing from 1,500 vehicles per hour to 3,000 vehicles per hour, which is an increase of 100 per cent.