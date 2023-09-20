Dubai: Hatta Waterfalls project takes shape, new photos released

Photos: Supplied

The highly-anticipated Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project is taking shape, with photos released on Wednesday showing construction progressing well at the site.

One of the photos shows the pathway of the canal that will carry water flowing from the fall to the lake at the other end:

Construction work began in December 2022. When complete, this is how it will look:

Another photo released on Wednesday offers a glimpse into how the shops at the project will look. Citizens residing in Hatta will be given free-of-cost retail shops in implementation of a grant by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

This video shows how the tourist attraction will look once complete:

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), said the Dh46-million project will create a “sustainable natural environment”. It will use the slope of the upper dam of the Hatta plant to create a natural waterfall. A waterway will be built below the dam. The water used in the waterfall will be collected at the end of the stream, recycled, and pumped back to the top of the dam.

The project’s design is inspired by the hexagonal beehive — a nod to the famous Hatta honey. It features four oases linked with bridges crossing the water canal.

The waterfalls will offer a unique experience for tourists and showcase the beauty of the Hatta mountains, said Al Tayer.

The four oases will have coffee shops, restaurants, and children’s playgrounds, in addition to shops selling natural honey, local products and souvenirs.

