Dubai: 3 key upcoming road projects that will ease traffic

Photo: RTA

Published: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 10:30 PM

Dubai has implemented some major road projects over the past few months. These include the Dubai-Al Ain Road improvement project; the Infinity Bridge developed under Al Shindagha corridor improvement; and the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed corridor improvement.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is planning to develop several main roads “in the next phase”, top officials told Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Tuesday. These include:

Hessa Street: The stretch from its intersection with Sheikh Zayed Road to that with Al Khail Road stretching 4.5km will be developed to boost its capacity to 16,000 vehicles per hour.

Umm Suqeim Street: The stretch from its intersection with Al Khail Road to that with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road extending 4.6km will be developed to increase its capacity to 16,000 vehicles per hour.

Al Khaleej Street: Stretching 3km from the Infinity Bridge ramp to Cairo Street, the project encompasses the construction of three underpasses stretching 1.65km, with an estimated capacity of about 12,000 vehicles per hour.

This came as Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the strategic projects and initiatives undertaken by the RTA.

The Dubai Crown Prince was apprised about major indicators of the rapid development of Dubai’s road network infrastructure. The total length of Dubai’s road network has grown from 8,715 lane-km in 2006 to 18,768 in 2022, marking a 115 per cent growth.

The emirate’s road network and safety standards have placed Dubai among the best global cities in terms of traffic safety alongside urban centres in Sweden, Norway, and Japan.

Dubai outperformed major global cities like Los Angeles, Montreal, Sydney, Berlin, Rome, and Milan in terms of the average time needed to travel a distance of 10km in its central business district (CBD). According to the 2022 traffic index report by TomTom — which monitors congestion and traffic worldwide — the journey time in Dubai’s CBD was recorded at 12 minutes per 10km, compared to the average of 21 minutes per 10km.

ALSO READ: