Industry leaders hope to chart a better future at KT’s New Age Finance and Accounting Summit

Aplomado Investments, Fenton Whelan Real Estate and GSM Middle East partner for new education venture
Super-premium British international school to launch in Qatar
Close to 200 businessman committed to advancing cutting-edge financial game plans, industry trends and contemporary data governance will convene in Dubai on Wednesday to brainstorm and share knowledge at the New Age Finance and Accounting Summit, organised by Khaleej Times.
While the topics will by all-encompassing the key focus will be on optimising the most up to date best practices in driving organizational success to higher levels in the future.
Among the elite gathering who will make their way to the Kempinski Central Avenue, Dubai will be over 25 influential speakers, 150 plus attendees and 20 devoted event sponsors.
The one-day conference will bring together the industries best from different fields of work to have informative discussions and exchange valuable insights from peers through the well thought out and timetabled interactive workshop.
Guests and participants will have the unique opportunity to hear from a distinguished cast of keynote speaks led by Khaleej Times CEO, Ravi Tharoor who will deliver the traditional welcome address followed by opening remarks.
Topics will range from emerging trends in finance, data analytics to career opportunities in finance, navigating the future of finance and accounting, the importance of data governance in effective financial management, the pivotal role of women in finance championing diversity to nuances and key takeaways from the new guide on free zone persons.
Beside the presentations for each topic and the ensuing panel discussion, the New Age Finance and Accounting Summit will offer those present with the perfect opportunity to network with the the business world’s aristocracy, develop connections, and gain invaluable understanding of the fast-evolving business world that we live in.
Despite the fact that our planet is vigorously influenced by technological breakthroughs, the classic finance and accounting professional remains as at the forefront for any business organization irrespective of its magnitude, ambitions or speciality.
CFOs, VPs of finance, and heads of finance and accounting still remain in the driver’s seat as companies negotiate the critical aspects of organizational financial manoeuvers. Which is in many ways is heart-warming.
Key highlights
The evolving role of the CFO
The Pivotal Role of Women CFOs
Finance Leadership
Agile Accounting
Financial Resilience
Navigating Corporate Tax Challenges
The Transformation of Financial Decision-Making
Strategic Finance
Talent Retention and Upskilling Strategies
The Role of Finance in ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance)
Technology Adoption and Tech-related Breakthroughs in the Corporate Finance and Accounting Landscape
Event objectives
To showcase the latest trends and technological advancements in the finance and accounting industry.
To provide a platform for CFOs, stakeholders, including finance professionals, accounting industry leaders, regulators, and financial technology experts.
To discuss challenges and breakthroughs in the corporate finance and accounting fields, with a focus on the leading role of CFOs and the integration of technology.
To facilitate B2B networking and deal closing opportunities for sponsors and add value to attending delegates
Agenda
(Gulf Standard Time)
08:00 - 09:10: Registration and Networking
09:15 - 09:20: Welcome Address & Opening Remarks - Ravi Tharoor, CEO, Khaleej Times
09:20 - 09:35: Opening Keynote Presentation: Tomorrow’s CFO: Navigating the Future of Finance and Accounting
Speaker: Adib Zoghbi, Global CFO - Enterprise Customer Solutions, Baker Hughes
09:40 - 10:05: Panel Discussion: Driving Transformational Excellence Through Upskilling Finance Functions
Moderator: Fadi Sabbah, CFA, Director - Finance, Al Futtaim Group Real Estate
Panelists: Nauman Asif Mian, CFO, Bayt.com; Susana Correia, Head of Search & Staffing MENA - LinkedIn Talent Solutions; and Joe Robinson, Head of Professional Services Recruitment-KSA., Robert Walters
10:05 - 10:25: Special Presentation: The Importance of Data Governance in Effective Financial Management
Armin Moradi, CEO & Co-founder, Qashio
10:25 - 10:50: Panel Discussion: Navigating Corporate Tax
Moderator: S Venkatesh, Managing Partner, MCA Auditing and Management Consultants
Panelists: Raj Bal, Global Head of Tax, Treasury, and Customs, Aramex; Holger Schlechter, CFO, IFZA; and Shiraz Khan, Partner, Head of Taxation, Al Tamimi & Co.
11:45 - 12:10: Panel Discussion: The pivotal role of women in Finance championing diversity
Moderator: Shereen Chalak Maalouf, CFO, Microsoft UAE
Panelists: Thereshini Peter, Chief Financial Officer for GCC, Visa; Faline Huang, CFO, Allsopp & Allsopp Group; and Rakhi Jain, Finance Director, Unilever Middle East
12:15 - 12:45
Special Presentation: Nuances and key takeaways from the new guide on free zone persons
Speaker: Prateem Sengupta, Director-Direct Tax, Anderson, UAE.
12:45 - 13:15
Panel Discussion: Strategic Finance in the Digital Age; AI and Machine Learning and the Transformation of Financial Decision-Making
Moderator: Gavin Maxwell, Partner, EY-MENA
Panelists: Shereen Chalak Maalouf, CFO, Microsoft UAE, Srivatsan Chari, Co-Founder, ClearTax, Amel Chouikh, Head of Finance- France, Middle East and Africa, Uber, Kamar Sarakbi, Director of Finance – MENA Finance Project Lead, L’Oréal Middle East, Tamer Abomosalam, Group Chief Financial Officer, Emaratech
13:20 - 13:45: Panel Discussion: Sustainable Finance: A Leadership Imperative
Moderator: Dr. Elena Primikiri, Associate Partner, Uniqus Consultech Inc
Panelists: Carolyn Millward, Chief Financial Officer Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City; Seema Sharma, Group Head of Tax and Head of ESG, Network International; Bikash Prasad, President & CFO, Olam Agri
13:50 - 14:00: Closing Remarks: Navigating the Transition: Adapting to a Dynamic Macro Environment in Finance
Speaker: Tamer Abomosalam, Group Chief Financial Officer, Emaratech
2024 SPONSORS AND PARTNERS
GOLD SPONSORS: Jedox,
Qashio
SILVER SPONSORS: MCA, Andersen
EVENT PARTNERS: Kyriba, Uniqus
TAXTECH PARTNER: Cleartax
TECHNOLOGY PARTNER: Tally
NETWORKING SPONSORS: Hedge & Sachs, Shuraa
ASSOCIATE SPONSOR: Al Tamimi & Co
ENTERTAINMENT PARTNER: Dubai Drums
MEDIA PARTNER: BTR
Super-premium British international school to launch in Qatar
Digital trade in Abu Dhabi is witnessing remarkable growth, study shows
Country’s tourism sector contributed Dh220 billion to the gross domestic product in 2023
The region’s DCM saw a 7.0 per cent increase to $940 billion by the end of Q1 2024
Document greatly improves users’ understanding about the application of corporate tax on free zone businesses
Trade between the two region grew at a CAGR of 8%
It provides an overview of the conditions required to be met
Dulsco seeks multiple routes to channel human capital to key areas