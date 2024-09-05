Indian group to invest Dh20-25 million in UAE fine dining

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 3:18 PM

According to Mordor Intelligence, the UAE’s food and beverages (F&B) sector is expected to expand to $43.98 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.09 per cent. This growth is attributed to a resilient tourism industry, a strong economy, and a competitive environment in the UAE.

Seeking to cash in on this trend, Chandramari Group, a diversified Indian conglomerate, plans to invest Dh20 to 25 million to drive their F&B division across the region. As a first step, the group is launching Zordaar, a premier dining destination, in the UAE, backed by investment of Dh5 million that includes a meticulously curated menu, and an ambiance designed to reflect the richness of Indian cuisine in a modern urban setting.

“Zordaar differentiates itself by providing a sophisticated dining experience that caters to the growing demand for innovative and high-quality cuisine. The UAE market has witnessed significant growth in the F&B sector, with consumers increasingly seeking unique dining experiences. We anticipate this growth to rise further, driven by rising tourism and customer influx,” stated Muralikumar, founder of Zordaar.

In addition to the UAE expansion, Zordaar is also launching new restaurant brands, including Lebanese concepts and renowned Indian brands. In the coming months, Chandramari Group plans an expansion strategy that will initially focus on opening four to five outlets of Zordaar across the UAE before venturing into key markets as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Bahrain. “Zordaar is committed to delivering exceptional quality and creating unparalleled dining experiences. The company’s strategic investments and innovative approach position it for continued success and growth in the region,” said SC Suresh Babu, founder of Zordaar. The UAE was selected for this strategic expansion due to its vibrant cultural landscape and diverse population, which appreciates high-quality international cuisine, the founders said. “This dynamic environment aligns perfectly with Zora’s business strategy, offering an ideal platform to showcase Indian culinary excellence on a global stage,” the founders said.

As consumers prioritise meaningful experiences, the UAE’s culinary scene is evolving to meet their needs. Homegrown concepts have succeeded in international markets, boosting the country’s culinary reputation globally.