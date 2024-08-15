Indian business leaders make it big in the UAE

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 2:49 PM Last updated: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 3:07 PM

The Indian diaspora in the UAE has been one of the most successful expat communities in the country. Historic ties between the two countries recently received a boost with the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa), which is further elevating the already burgeoning bilateral trade.

Some prominent Indian businessmen in the UAE share their success stories.

Soham Shah, CEO of SelfDrive Mobility

a. Background before you started your company - Before venturing into the UAE, we were providing chauffeur-driven services in India. Our entry into the UAE was initiated by car manufacturers who were looking for a mobility tech company to develop a platform that could help dealerships manage their unsold inventory through leasing and renting solutions. This journey began in 2016 when we received an invitation to set up operations in the UAE. We conducted our initial meetings in India in January, arrived in the UAE in March, and officially established our license by September. It took us a year to study the market and rebuild our tech platform from the ground up, leading to our launch in August 2017.

b. What inspired you to start your company - Our experience in the UAE has been exceptional, primarily due to the ease of doing business here. The UAE offers transparency and regulation, which are crucial for any startup to thrive. As a founder, dealing with ambiguities can be a major obstacle, and the UAE's business environment minimizes these uncertainties. Additionally, the UAE has robust ecosystems for startups. We started in the DTech ecosystem, which is a part of Silicon Oasis and grew significantly, from a small one-table space to an organization with around 130 employees. The UAE’s infrastructure and stability, with consistent regulations and tax policies, provides a strong foundation for businesses.

c. Why choose the UAE - Indian entrepreneurs often try to replicate their success from India in the UAE. However, the UAE market is distinct and requires a nuanced approach. I recommend establishing a strong base in the UAE to tap into the immense potential here. The UAE is at the forefront in terms of advanced technology, especially in the automotive industry, where many GCC countries are seeking technological advancements. The existing infrastructure and regulatory stability in the UAE are significant advantages that Indian entrepreneurs should tap into.

d. Plans for the future - We have expanded rapidly within three years. Thanks to our initial success we operate in 10 countries including UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait UK and Ireland. Our UAE operations served as the testbed for our product, and after achieving success here, we quickly expanded across the GCC, which shares a similar market DNA. This strategic expansion has allowed us to increase our presence significantly. Further we aim to move towards the European markets as well as also start our operations in India with our launch across 18 cities at one go.

Shilpa Mahtani, Chief Business Officer (CBO) and co-founder of bnbme Holiday Homes

a. Background before you started your company Shilpa Mahtani is the Chief Business Officer (CBO) and co-founder of bnbme Holiday Homes, where she has been instrumental in the company's growth, managing 150 premium properties and overseeing bnbme's operations in the Saudi Arabian market with 50 properties.

Before co-founding bnbme, Shilpa worked as an Operations Supervisor for the luxury footwear brand Vi-ga and served as an Office Manager for Unique Precise International LLC. Her diverse experience has equipped her with the skills to lead and grow bnbme Holiday Homes effectively.

b. What inspired you to start your company - My journey into the holiday home management business began with a challenging tenant experience on the Palm. Initially, the apartment was leased to a long-term tenant who repeatedly sought extensions on her contract, citing issues like an expiring Emirates ID. Despite frequent follow-ups by Shilpa and her husband, the tenant delayed payments and eventually left without notice. In May, when the couple checked the apartment, they found it in a terrible state.

Shilpa and her husband decided to list the property on short-term rental platforms like Airbnb. This decision proved to be a financial success, inspiring them to manage properties for friends. This success story led to the founding of their holiday home management company, bnbme, in 2018.

c. Why choose the UAE - My husband who grew up in Germany wanted to move out of India. We had just sold out business in Delhi and we’re looking at new opportunities. The UAE was an instant attraction because of its blend between the east and west. The education systems was ideal for our young kids and the security it offered gave us confidence. Along with the benefits for the family the business opportunities and leaderships encouragement to do business attracted us.

d. Plans for the future We will hopefully one day get UAE citizenship and retire and grow old in the UAE

Imran Khan, Founder and CEO, Pixl Group

a. Background before you started your company - After completing a double graduation in Literature and IT, I joined MICA for my MBA. From there I joined a leading Indian FMCG major - Godrej Consumer Products Limited - doing sales and marketing. I moved on to 3M working on international assignments across US, Europe and this region handling brand, sales and general management.

b. What inspired you to start your company - When we started five years ago there used to be (and to an extent still is) a gap in marketing and tech solutions in the real estate sector. The sector was largely unorganized and there were almost no players providing full service solutions for off-plan real estate globally.

We observed the need for an agency that can take strategy into execution. We structured ourselves as that agency and worked on a pay-for-performance model. There were next to none other that were following the same model. Broadening our portfolio to become a full-service agency, catering to all aspects of the real estate sector made us a unique player who could cater to the demand of any new or existing developer or broker in the UAE. And now we are in the process of replicating this model in Europe and North America.

c. Why choose the UAE - Real Estate is one of the largest and fastest growing industries in Dubai. The off-plan market is very evolved here - and the marketing solutions we offer for real estate are leaps and bounds ahead of other global markets. So it is by far one of the best launch pads for any agency wanting to specialize in being a full service solution provider for real estate, especially off-plan.

d. Plans for the future - We want to be the growth partner of choice for all developers, brokers and master brokers across at least 10 key cities around the world. We are already present in 5 locations - Dubai, Abu Dhabi, RAK, London and New York. And in the next two years we will establish our presence in more markets in Europe, North America and India.

Marilyn Pinto, Founder of KFI Global

a. Background before you started your company - My husband and I ran a media agency, he still does.

b. What inspired you to start your company - I think having kids changes one’s perspective on so many things. One of those things was what bad job society does on preparing young people to make smarter money decisions. We can blame the school system, or the consumerist culture we are constantly exposed to but I thought it was time to stop admiring the problem and actually do something about it.

c. Why choose the UAE - We’ve built a life here, its home for us. Also, the ease of setting up a company and doing business in the UAE was a big consideration.