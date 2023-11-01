India likely to ride out geopolitical headwinds

Economy expected to grow by at least 6.3% in the current financial year

Published: Wed 1 Nov 2023

Question: Is the crisis in West Asia going to have an adverse impact on the Indian economy and prove detrimental to the growth story?

ANSWER: At present the Indian economy is doing well and the only risks are the increase in crude oil prices as a result of the conflict and tighter financial conditions in the West. This may impact inflation but the Reserve Bank of India is monitoring the situation very closely. Food inflation is likely to be benign as a result of relatively good monsoon this year which will stabilise grain production. Private investment has started rising on the back of substantial public capital expenditure in infrastructure projects. This is apparent from the rise in demand for steel, cement and other inputs. Retail credit, driven by mortgages, shows a strong growth rate of around 15 per cent. Small, medium and micro enterprises are performing as per expectations, which is evident from the sustained rise in collection of the Goods & Services Tax. Supply chain management has improved drastically in the past few months, particularly in sectors like automobile components, white goods and electronics. Massive investments are taking place in renewable energy, particularly in solar and wind power. It is therefore expected that the economy will grow in the current financial year by at least 6.3 per cent despite the headwinds from the current geopolitical situation.

Question: My friend had established a start-up in India about three years ago. Several high net worth individuals who are known to him invested in the share capital of the company. The company has received notices from the tax department requesting the name, address and permanent account number of the high net worth individuals who invested in the start-up. Is the tax department entitled to do so?

ANSWER: The tax department in India has been gathering information in respect of investors who have subscribed to the share capital of a private limited company. In other words, they have not asked for details of investors in a public limited company. This information is called for in view of the provisions of section 68 of the Income Tax Act. Under this provision, the income tax authorities have the right to call for information directly from the person who is a shareholder in the company. Therefore, the permanent account number of the investor will need to be furnished by the start-up company so that the income-tax department can verify whether the investor has sufficient resources justifying the investment made by him. In other words, the object is to match the investments made with the quantum of income disclosed by the investor in his past income tax returns. Of course, the investor can explain to the income tax authorities that apart from the income disclosed in his past tax returns, he made the investment in the start-up company through his capital account and past savings, the income from which was disclosed by him in his tax returns.

Question: All over the world consumer spending is showing a declining trend as middle class consumers are tightening their belt due to high interest rates and rising prices. What is the trend in India given that the rate of inflation is moderately high?

ANSWER: With the festive season setting in, consumer spending in India is showing a robust growth rate. This is specially so in the field of e-commerce. The maximum demand is emanating from 2-tier and 3-tier cities of India. More and more consumers in smaller cities and towns choose to transact online as the local shops keep a limited stock of goods. On the other hand, e-commerce provides consumers in smaller cities a choice of brands which are not available locally and they also have the convenience of home delivery. During October, maximum transactions were done on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and Meesho. The business done by these e-commerce companies shows that 60 per cent of their sales comes from the 2-tier and 3-tier cities. This is also due to the increasing number of smart phones which are used in rural India giving customers the access to online buying. Further, the ease of digital payments has resulted in consumer spending increasing during the current festive season.

H. P. Ranina is a practising lawyer, specialising in tax and exchange management laws of India.