IFA Hotels signs Dh2.1 billion in real estate deals at Al Tay Hills Project

IFA Hotels & Resorts, the developer of the Al Tay Hills project in Sharjah, owned by Kuwait Real Estate Company (AQARAT), has announced that it has secured real estate deals worth Dh2.1 billion within just one week.

Al Tay Hills project spans over 6 million square feet of land owned by Kuwait Real Estate and comprises 1,100 villas and townhouses designed to meet a wide range of customer aspirations. Offering units from 3 to 6 bedrooms across three development phases, the project features private pools and modern designs. The first phase is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2028.

Khaled Esbaitah, Chairman of IFA Hotels and Resorts, said: “We are proud to announce the closing of Dh2.1 billion in real estate deals at Al Tay Hills in just one week. This overwhelming demand reflects the rising interest in the project’s residential units and confirms Sharjah’s growing stature as a preferred investment destination, thanks to its attractive environment and promising opportunities.” Jamal Al Shawish, Head of Sales and Marketing, added: “These sales results are a clear indicator of the strength of the UAE real estate market and the rapid expansion of Sharjah’s property sector. Our impressive performance at the ‘Acres’ exhibition further underscores the confidence investors have in our project.” Strategically located near the Sharjah Grand Mosque and along Emirates Road, Al Tay Hills stands out with the region’s longest green river, which spans 2.5km and serves as both a natural lung and central artery. The project also boasts expansive green spaces, playgrounds for all ages, three mosques, and a variety of restaurants, cafes, and retail outlets. Additionally, residents will enjoy an 11-km network of swimming pools, walking, and cycling paths.