i3 in Dubai to host galaxy of top leaders

Published: Sun 3 Sep 2023, 7:36 PM Last updated: Sun 3 Sep 2023, 7:40 PM

On September 6, an unparalleled gathering of distinguished individuals from around the world will meet in Dubai at i3 — Innovate, Inspire, Influence.

Hosted by KT Events, i3 seeks to create a platform where innovative ideas converge, and meaningful conversations take place to drive progress and transformation in the business landscape. The event is being held under the theme of “Redefining Innovation, Inspiring Change, and Shaping the Future of Business,”

i3 will feature a keynote address by Dr. Shashi Tharoor, formerly an Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, diplomat, bureaucrat, politician, writer and public intellectual. With a wealth of diverse experiences, he effortlessly navigates between different realms. Currently, he serves as a Lok Sabha MP for the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, embarking on his third term, and holds the esteemed position of Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology.

Apart from Dr Tharoor, other eminent speakers at i3 will include Udaya Indrarathna, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to UAE; Suresh Vaidhyanathan, group chief executive officer, Ghassan Aboud Group; Riyad Mathew, chief associate editor & director, The Week and Malayala Manorama group; Dr Jean Shahadpuri, managing director, Nikai Group of Companies; Ravi Rao, founding partner & CEO, Middle East & Africa, Turbostart; Lloyed Lobo, co-founder, Boast.ai; Walter Jopp, chief executive officer, Salama Insurance; Ibtissam Ouassif, co-founder, Cashew Payments; Amin Nasser, private business senior advisor, PwC Middle East; Neeraj Teckchandani, chief executive officer, Apparel Group; Christiana Maxion, founder, Maxion; Venkat Mahadevan, managing director, head of consumer business, Citi; Dr. Tarek Hajjiri, expert - family business, private wealth & innovation; Nirj Deva DL, Presidential Envoy of Sri Lanka to the EU and Azhar Sajan, director, Casa Milano.

“At i3, we bring together government ministers, top CEOs, and trailblazers from startups, life sciences, artificial intelligence, and renewables to tackle a compelling agenda. This exclusive invitation-only event is meticulously designed for CEOs, presidents, managing directors, and founders who are committed to leveraging business as a catalyst for elevating humanity,” Nilesh Devadia, Director, Business Development at Khaleej Times, said.

i3 will play host to a galaxy of thought leaders, decision-makers, and CEOs from the biggest conglomerates in the UAE. An amalgamation of panel discussions, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities will be held at the event, providing a comprehensive platform for exchanging ideas and forging meaningful connections with industry peers.

The gold sponsor of i3 is Port City Colombo, while the wealth management partner is Citi. The Chauffeur Partner is Blacklane, and QuestionPro is the survey partner.

The event will redefine the landscape of innovation, inspire revolutionary change, and shape the future of business. By participating, you become part of an unparalleled journey towards unprecedented success.