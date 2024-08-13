Huawei readies new AI chip to challenge Nvidia in China: Report

Despite challenges, investors are striving to remain optimistic, buoyed by strong earnings and encouraging economic reports
China's Huawei Technologies is close to introducing a new chip for artificial intelligence use to challenge Nvidia in China amid US sanctions, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
Huawei's latest processor, Ascend 910C, is being tested by Chinese Internet and telecom companies in recent weeks, the report said, adding that Huawei has told potential clients that the chip is comparable to Nvidia's H100.
Huawei did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
US regulators last year put in place rules that stopped Nvidia from selling its advanced chips, including the H100, to Chinese customers, citing national security concerns.
Nvidia then introduced three chips tailored for China, including the most-closely watched H20 chips. However, in line with US sanctions, H20's computing power had been significantly capped compared to the H100 chips.
The Journal report said Huawei aims to start shipping its newest chip as soon as October.
Companies such as TikTok parent ByteDance, Baidu and China Mobile are looking to obtain the 910C chips.
Initial negotiations between Huawei and potential customers indicate that orders are likely to surpass 70,000 chips, with a total value of around $2 billion, according to the report.
Despite challenges, investors are striving to remain optimistic, buoyed by strong earnings and encouraging economic reports
New provision aims to streamline tax management for group companies, making compliance easier and increasing operational efficiency
Balachandran, executive chairman and CEO of Buimerc Corporation Ltd, now owns 7.685 million shares of NSEIL
Group companies recover much of the losses as Adani rejects the allegations saying its overseas holding structure is fully transparent
With an annual gold jewellery demand of nearly 40 tonnes, the UAE shares the rank with Russia, followed by Saudi Arabia in the 7th position
STADA acquires FITO from LEO Pharma
Group says it does not want to acquire whole of BT; Drahi's Altice group under pressure over debt; shares up 6%