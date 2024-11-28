How UAE’s sporting calendar is powering economic growth

The Yas Marina circuit, home of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. — File photo

This weekend’s official Eid Al Etihad ceremony may mark the UAE’s 53rd UAE National Day, but for the country’s sports enthusiasts, it will be the culmination of one of the most thrilling sporting windows the country has ever seen — and a promising glimpse of what lies ahead.

From the Emirates 7s Dubai, a long-standing tradition that attracts top Rugby sevens teams and fans from around the globe, to the Asian Cricket Council’s U-19 Asia Cup, which will spotlight cricket’s rising stars, the UAE this weekend will be the stage for some top global sporting action. And this comes at a time when the capital Abu Dhabi is already abuzz with all the excitement of the ongoing 8th edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 and anticipation for the season-ending F1 race that follows the week after.

And adding to this momentum last week was the SailGP race calendar, which includes a stop in the UAE and promises a blend of elite sailing and spectacular waterfront views. While just days before earlier this month, golf enthusiasts were treated to world-class tournaments like the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, where Paul Waring took home $1,530,000 out of the $9 million purse and the season-ending DP World Tour Championshipn where Rory McIlroy held off Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard to clinch his sixth Race to Dubai title and $3 million out of the $10 million purse.

Sports as an economic engine

There is no doubt that it is this intersection of sport, luxury, and business that has now become a hallmark of the UAE’s strategy. Events such as the Formula 1 Eithad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix have become global showcases, attracting over hundreds and thousands of attendees annually.

The Formula 1 race generated more than Dh1.16 billion for the emirate’s economy last year via attendee spend. The figures were revealed earlier this year by the event’s organisers Ethara, which is gearing up to deliver the 24th and final race of the 2024 Formula 1 season — the longest in F1 history. And fans reckon the 16th edition of the Abu Dhabi GP weekend, set to take place from December 5-8 at Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island, will get only bigger and better.

Similarly, ICC events like the T20 World Cup in the past have highlighted the UAE’s infrastructure and ability to host large-scale international tournaments, drawing fans and players from around the globe.

Cricket’s growing economic footprint

David White, CEO, DP World ILT20

According to David White, CEO of DP World ILT20 that will see some of the world’s best cricketers plying their trade for eight franchise teams across UAE from Jan 11 to Feb 9, cricket – a sport deeply loved in the region– has emerged as a major economic driver. “The ILT20 isn’t just a cricket tournament—it’s an economic catalyst. Beyond thrilling on-field action, we’ve seen tangible benefits, from a surge in hotel occupancy rates to thousands of local jobs created directly and indirectly. Last year’s edition brought in millions through media rights, tourism, and sponsorships, all while putting UAE cricket on the world map. This is a testament to the UAE’s ability to blend sport and business seamlessly,” he says, emphasising the transformative impact of cricket and particularly the DP World ILT20 that is all set for its third edition at the start of next year.

Similarly, T10 Abu Dhabi, now in its eighth season, continues to innovate with its short, action-packed format. Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of T10 Abu Dhabi, says: “The journey of the Abu Dhabi T10 over the past eight editions has been extraordinary. What began as a bold vision has now evolved into a global phenomenon, drawing players, fans, and sponsors from across the world. This year, with an expanded format featuring 10 teams, we are raising the bar for T10 cricket globally with an increased viewership and economic impact—projected in the multi-millions. Cricket’s Fastest Format has firmly cemented its place as one of the most exciting events on the global cricket calendar.

Shaji Ul Mulk - Chairmain, Abu Dhabi T10

Elaborating on how the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 is “substantially contributing to the local economy - connecting the sport with tourism, entertainment, and commerce”, he adds: “This is more than a sporting event; it is an ecosystem that creates jobs, fosters international relationships, and elevates Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a world-class sporting hub.”

The T10 league not only entertains but also creates a ripple effect across tourism, entertainment, and commerce, contributing significantly to Abu Dhabi’s economy that has also been further boosted by events like World Tennis League (WTL) 2024 Abu Dhabi set to take place at Etihad Arena from December 19 to 22. Innovative sporting formats: WPL and WTL According to Navdeep Singh Arneja, COO of World Tennis League (WTL), the four-day annual tournament now in its third edition, combines top tennis with global entertainment, delivering an unparalleled fan experience and ‘huge economic results’ like no other. “The World Tennis League brings together an unmissable mix of tennis and music, making it a unique proposition in the region. With the entry of such events in UAE and the world-class facilities here, UAE has become an organiser-favourite destination for global events. From bringing legends like Novak Djokovic in the past to contemporary stars like Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, and Nick Kyrgios amongst several others for the upcoming season, for us, at WTL, it isn’t just about the matches - but about engaging fans, inspiring the youth, and creating a ripple effect in the hospitality, retail, and media sectors. The league has already generated millions in economic activity since its inaugural edition in 2022, cementing the country’s status as a global hub for innovation in sport and WTL’s legacy as a unique global sporting event,” says Arneja. Navdeep singh Arneja, COO, World Tennis League Meanwhile, the World Padel League (WPL) introduced a fresh perspective to Dubai’s sporting scene in its inaugural edition last year. “Padel is one of the fastest-growing sports the world over, with a remarkable penetration in the UAE. The inaugural season of the World Padel League in Dubai was a successful one, both on and off the court. We saw over 20,000 attendees flock in, with international fans flying in and contributing to a significant uptick in tourism revenue. WPL drove $7.66 million in economic activity in its first year, thanks to the synergy between sport, luxury, and hospitality that Dubai is renowned for,” adds Arneja, who is also the COO of WPL. Economic diversity For most organisers, these events are more than just sporting spectacles; they align with the UAE’s long-term vision for economic diversification. By connecting sports with tourism, luxury, and commerce, the UAE, they say, has transformed itself into a hub for innovation, fostering international relationships while elevating its global stature.

With the calendar packed with marquee events like the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, ICC tournaments, and unique ventures like WTL and WPL, the UAE continues to showcase its prowess in blending sport with business, driving growth and enhancing its global image.