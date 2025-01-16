How broad-minded Dubai can inspire the Indian state of Assam

Bimal Borah (right), Assam’s Minister of Industries and Commerce and Public Enterprises, and Cultural Affairs, was in Dubai to attract investors. — X

Dubai’s astonishing success in transforming itself from a quiet desert town into a bustling megacity in less than three decades is a source of inspiration for many countries worldwide.

Now it’s the turn of Assam, a relatively under-developed state in India’s north-east region, to take a leaf out of Dubai’s book.

Famous for its tea and one-horned rhinos, Assam has come out of the shadow of decades-long insurgencies that crippled the state’s economy. Having attained a great sense of stability, the state now longs for prosperity.

And the recently announced Tata Electronics’ $3 billion semiconductor unit in Jagiroad fuels the resolve to launch more ambitious investment and tourism projects.

Bimal Borah, Assam’s Minister of Industries and Commerce and Public Enterprises, and Cultural Affairs, recently led a high-level delegation to Dubai as part of their plans to promote Assam and attract global investors.

The minister, along with a few government officials, also visited the headquarters of DP World and Transworld Group and invited the two Dubai-based multinational giants to Advantage Assam 2.0, a global investment summit which will be held in Guwahati on February 25 and 26.

Delegations from Assam will be making several pit stops around the world, hoping to attract global players to the high-profile summit in Guwahati as the government aims to make Assam one of the top five states in India.

And Dubai, Borah says, sits on top of their list of global cities that could help Assam take a giant leap.

“When you see Dubai, the whole perspective about the world and human ambitions can change. It’s not about these very tall buildings, it’s the very tall ambition and vision which will inspire everyone that sets foot in this amazing city,” Borah told Khaleej Times.

“It’s truly a miracle how they have turned this desert into an oasis of opportunities, so much so that Dubai has now become the biggest hub for global investors, and of course, this city is now the biggest tourist destination in the world.”

The Indian politician also doffed his hat to the UAE’s leaders for their vision and inclusive philosophy.

“We have so many things to learn from Dubai and its great leadership. It’s not the money, it’s the mindset which is the biggest asset of a human being. Dubai is the best example of it,” he said.

“Dubai welcomes the whole world and allows every country to be a part of their success story. You see so many countries have investments here, their projects, and Dubai has built that system so well to take everyone along in their road to greatness.”

Meanwhile, Syedain Abbasi, Special Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, was optimistic of Dubai playing a huge role in Assam, which hopes to leverage its strategic position as the gateway to Southeast Asia. “We visited their offices (DP World and Transworld Group) here to invite them to the Advantage Assam. Their response was great and they have shown great interest in our projects,” Abbasi said. “Transworld is interested in civil aviation, repair and maintenance and DP World is looking at Assam as a logistics hub. “We are very interested in bringing companies like them to Assam because of their stature and they will also attract other global players. That’s why we were very keen in Dubai because this city has these big companies who are always looking at opportunities to invest.” Recently, Assam received a big boost when The New York Times ranked the state fourth on their list of best global tourist destinations. Borah expressed joy and said the recognition would inspire the government to work harder on the tourism sector. “The New York Times article is a matter of pride for the whole state. This will definitely help the tourism sector grow in the state. We have visitors from all over the world to Kaziranga National Park, but we want more tourists every year,” he said. Borah also revealed that the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government could invest in youth to bolster the state’s tourism industry. “The young generation is very hardworking and talented, they are innovative and that’s why we can see a great number of start-ups in the state,” he said.

“Our government wants to inspire everyone to be part of our tourism drive because we are not thinking of competing at the national level. We want to be among the best tourist destinations in the world every year.”