Hilshaw Group, Aeolus sign strategic aircraft leasing JV

The venture will focus on aircraft leasing, special flight operations and related services with an initially planned fleet of 20 commercial aircraft

Dr Lal Bhatia, chairman, Hilshaw Group, and Shabab Attarzadeh, CEO, Aeolus, shaking hands and exchanging documents after signing the joint venture. — Supplied photo

By Staff report Published: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 9:33 PM

Hilshaw Group on Thursday signed a joint venture agreement with the leading global aviation company Aeolus to combine their expert portfolios to establish a diverse and comprehensive fleet of commercial aircraft, ranging from narrow-body to wide-body and regional jets.

The venture will focus on aircraft leasing, special flight operations and related services with an initially planned fleet of 20 commercial aircraft to be available to the global leasing market.

As part of the strategy to diversify its business portfolio, Hilshaw Group has decided to venture into the aviation industry by announcing a partnership with Aeolus — an airline advisory, aircraft brokerage and trading organisation with over 20 years of experience. Aeolus serves and advises both ultra high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) and airlines in the UAE and around the world for their requirements.

Dr Lal Bhatia, chairman, Hilshaw Group, said it has always employed diversification as part of its growth strategy.

“This expansion aims to add agility to the region's and, thereafter, the global aviation industry. Further, the joint venture represents our commitment towards stakeholders, which mandates strategic investments that deliver unparalleled returns," he said.

Hilshaw Group is a multi-family office and investment advisory. The company primarily invests in low-supply, finite, time-specific opportunities and had previously allocated $175 million towards UAE real estate, specifically towards facilitating the remote work visa programme.

The joint venture will have Aeolus render its expertise and two decades of experience in fleet management. Hilshaw Group's mandate is to design and manage the finance and capital structure for acquiring the fleet.

Under the terms of the joint venture agreement, both companies will pool their expert portfolios to establish a diverse and comprehensive fleet of commercial aircraft, ranging from narrow-body to wide-body and regional jets. This synergistic partnership will enable the new entity to offer a wide range of options to airlines, catering to their specific operational requirements and ensuring the highest level of customer satisfaction.

"We are thrilled to be working alongside Hilshaw in this venture. Together, we aim to set new standards in the aircraft leasing industry by delivering cutting-edge solutions and ensuring the highest level of satisfaction for our clients," said Shabab Attarzadeh, CEO, Aeolus.

This joint venture represents a significant milestone for both companies, combining their expertise, resources, and market reach to deliver unmatched solutions in the aviation industry. The collaboration aims to capitalise on the increasing demand for aircraft leasing services and the growing opportunities in the global aviation market.

"This partnership represents a compelling opportunity to leverage the strengths of both companies, enabling us to better serve and drive growth in the aviation sector. We are confident that this collaboration will create tremendous value for airlines, investors, and other stakeholders." Said Naveed Pirzada, CEO, Hilshaw Group,

Key highlights of the joint venture:

1. Enhanced Market Presence: The combined resources and expertise of Aeolus and Hilshaw will solidify the joint venture's position as a major player in the global aircraft leasing market, with a strong presence in key aviation hubs across the world.

2. Industry-Leading Customer Service: By leveraging the experience and knowledge of both companies, the joint venture will provide airlines with unparalleled customer service and support, catering to their leasing needs comprehensively and efficiently.

3. Cutting-Edge Aircraft Portfolio: The joint venture will maintain a diversified fleet of modern and fuel-efficient aircraft, meeting the latest industry standards and environmental regulations. This portfolio will offer airlines the flexibility to optimise their operations and reduce their carbon footprint.

4. Innovation and Sustainability: Hilshaw Group and Aeolus share a commitment to sustainable practices and innovation in aviation and otherwise. The joint venture will actively pursue environmentally conscious initiatives, striving to contribute to a greener and more sustainable aviation industry.