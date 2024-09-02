E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Gold prices drop in Dubai as precious metal slips below $2,500 per ounce

The metal's short-term fate will be determined by the Fed's monetary policy outlook, a senior market analyst said

by

Waheed Abbas
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
KT File Photo: Shihab
KT File Photo: Shihab

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 9:24 AM

Gold prices fell Dh1 per gram in Dubai at the opening of the markets on the first trading day of the week as yellow metal fell below $2,500 per ounce.

At 9 am, the 24K variant opened at Dh302.25 per gram, down from Dh303.25 per gram at the close of the markets over the weekend. Among the other variants, 22K, 21K and 18K opened at Dh280.0, Dh271.0 and Dh232.25 per gram, respectively.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Globally, gold was trading at $2,496.83 per ounce, down 0.24 per cent at 9.08am.

Nick Cawley, senior strategist at dailyFX, said he typically takes a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests gold prices may continue to fall.

Alex Kuptsikevich, senior market analyst at the FxPro, said: “If we take a look beyond the charts, gold's short-term fate will be determined by the Fed's monetary policy outlook: how much it will cut interest rates before the end of the year. The monthly employment report on September 6th and the CPI on the 11th will help clarify the answer.”

ALSO READ:

Waheed Abbas

More news from Business